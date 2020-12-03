MISSING: Raytown Police are searching for Gerald Hicks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is searching for a missing 80-year-old man named Gerald Lee Hicks.

Hicks is a white male with gray hair, brown eyes, 7’10” tall and 174 pounds.

He is not diagnosed with dementia but his family said he is showing early stages of the disease.

Hicks could be traveling in a Silver 2012 Nissan Rogue bearing these Missouri license plates: SN1J0E.

Police said Hicks was supposed to show up at his son’s home in Lenexa at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Hicks hasn’t been seen or heard from since his doctors appointment on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Anyone seeing this person is asked to call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.