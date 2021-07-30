Police locate 61-year-old man from Springfield

Missing Springfield man Harold Winchel

UPDATE: Springfield Police say Winchel was found safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police are requesting help in locating 61-year-old Harold Lee Winchel.

Springfield Police say Winchel was last seen on July 20, 2021, at 806 N Jefferson Ave. Police say Winchel is homeless but is known to stay in the area of Kearney St. and Cresthaven Ave.

Description of Winchel:

  • 5 10″
  • 135 pounds
  • brown hair
  • blue eyes

Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped shirt, a dark-colored ball cap with a yellow logo, and white shoes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

