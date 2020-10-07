MISSING: Platte County Police are searching for Christopher Skinner

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 51 year old man named Christopher Skinner.

Skinner is a white male with brown hair, green eyes, wearing a blue zip up hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

He could be riding in a royal blue 2015 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with these license plates: MO, JD7Z0X.

Skinner has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and left his home with no word on where he was going and no reason to leave the home.

If you have any information, call the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 816-858-3521.