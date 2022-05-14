UPDATE: The missing person was found safe.

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on a missing 56-year-old Jackie McKee.

McKee was last seen on Harvey Drive on May 14 and left the residence in the early hours.

McKee is identified as a white male who requires the use of a wheelchair, but may be able to walk short distances with a cane. McKee has medical conditions which may require immediate attention.

Authorities said McKee is known to frequently visit St. Robert and Waynesville. If anybody has information on McKee’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196 or dial 911.