THAYER, Mo.– A missing person advisory has been issued for Nicole Hardcastle of Thayer, Missouri.

Hardcastle, 26, is described as 5’7″ and 190 pounds with dark blond hair.

Hardcastle is a person with special needs. They’re last known to be wearing pajamas, on foot with an unknown direction of travel.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Thayer Police Department at 417-264-3819 or call 911.