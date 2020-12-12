Missing Person FOUND SAFE advisory issued for 14-year-old in Ozark

UPDATE: Major has been found safe. Thank you for sharing.

OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark Police Department have issued an alert for the missing 14-year-old Adrian Major.

Major was last seen in Ozark on December 12 at about 2:00 a.m. She was wearing a blue “Champion” sweatshirt with peach-colored shorts. She’s described as approximately 5 feet and 100 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Major or has any information is asked to contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.