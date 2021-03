OZARKS, mo. — The Ozarks Police Department is searching for a missing woman named Tiffany Jackson.

Jackson is a 41-year-old white woman with brown eyes, blond hair, 140 pounds and 5’2” tall.

Police said Jackson was last seen on Feb. 25 with an unidentified male in Ozark, Missouri.

Since Feb. 25, she hasn’t been showing up for work and her family has not been able to contact her.

If you have any information, contact the Ozarks Police Department at 417-581-6600.