MISSING: Ozark Police Department searching for Austin Allen Cover

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Austin Allen Cover.

Cover is a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, 110 pounds and approximately 5’7” tall.

He was last seen in Ozark, Missouri, on April 19 on a pink medium-sized bicycle carrying a backpack with ball caps hanging off the pack.

Cover was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Police said he may be traveling to Springfield.

If you have any information, call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now