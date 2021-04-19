MISSING: Ozark Police Department searching for Austin Allen Cover

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Austin Allen Cover.

Cover is a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, 110 pounds and approximately 5’7” tall.

He was last seen in Ozark, Missouri, on April 19 on a pink medium-sized bicycle carrying a backpack with ball caps hanging off the pack.

Cover was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Police said he may be traveling to Springfield.

If you have any information, call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.