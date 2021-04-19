MISSING: Ozark Police Department is searching for Jadyn Stoltz

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile names Jadyn Stoltz.

Stoltz is a 16-year-old white female with reddish-brown hair, hazel eyes, 120 pounds, a tattoo of a rose and writing on her left forearm and approximately 5’9” tall.

She was last seen in Ozark, Missouri around 12 a.m. on April 19. She left her residence in a tan 2007 Infiniti G35 with a dent on the driver’s side door and these Missouri license plates: BF4G5E.

Police said Stoltz left a note indicating she was suicidal.

If you have any information, call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

