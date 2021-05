OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy named Donovan Sullivan.

Sullivan is a white male with blond, curly hair, brown eyes, weighs 100 pounds and is approximately 5’9” tall.

He was last seen in Ozark, Missouri, leaving his residence on foot wearing a grey/white marbled tie-dyed hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Donovan is asked to call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.