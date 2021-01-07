MISSING: Ozark Police are searching for 15-year-old Kobe Hall

OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old named Kobe Hall.
Hall is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 6′ tall and 140 pounds.
He was last seen in Ozark, Missouri, on Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.
Police say Hall was carrying a backpack and wearing yellow “New Balance” shoes.
Hall is not reported to be traveling in a vehicle or heading in a specific location.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.