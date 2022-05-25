OZARK, Mo.– A family of three in Ozark who were reported missing over three weeks ago has now been located safe, the Ozark County Sheriff said.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff shared that they were all found safe and healthy.

The family of 32-year-old Justin Ruggles, 30-year-old Jennifer Ruggles and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles had taken a sabbatical to Florida on a missionary trip in February, having last been heard from on March 6. No activity from the family was found past April 12.

The Ozark County Sheriff said additional information would be shared at a later time.