NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department is searching for a 77-year-old missing man.

Robert Abel is white with “salt and pepper hair,” six feet tall, 180 pounds and suffers from dementia.

He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a dark green and white checkered flannel shirt.

Abel could be driving a 2008 blue Honda Civic with these Missouri License plates: EE9-K2U.

If you have any information call the Nixa police at 417-582-1030 or 911.