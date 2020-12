OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old.

Braden Mitchell was last seen on Dec.10 at around 11:30 p.m. He was wearing an orange “Northface” brand sweatshirt and black sweatpants with gray and white high-top shoes.

He is a white male with brown, curly hair, brown eyes, 6’2 tall and 280 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.