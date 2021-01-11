MISSING: Little Rock Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old girl

Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old girl and an associated adult.

Delilah Collier has been missing since Jan. 11 around 6:44 p.m. She is a black female with brown eyes, black braided hair with pink beads, 40 pounds and 2’4” tall.

The associated adult is 22-year-old Dominique Phillips. She is a black female with short black hair, brown eyes and 5’4” tall.

Dominique Phillips

The two may be traveling in a four door BMW sedan with unknown temporary tags. They were last seen at 2305 S. Pine St. in Little Rock, Arkansas.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Little Rock Police Department (501) 371-4829.