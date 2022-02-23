SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Department has issued a Missing Juvenile Advisory for Christian Jones, 13.

Jones is described as a 5’5″, 125 lb. male with brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants with black earrings.

Jones was last seen leaving Kum & Go at 215 S. Kansas Expy at 1:47 p.m. with an unknown woman in a black Dodge Durango with temporary tags.

SPD is asking anybody with information about Jones’ whereabouts to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.