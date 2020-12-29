MISSING: Howell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ira Briscoe

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 25 year old man.

Ira Lee Briscoe was reported missing “under suspicious conditions.” He is a white male who is approximately 5’8” tall, 160 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.

Briscoe could be riding in a 1995 Mercury Stable with these Missouri license plates: LC9-V1B. Investigatiors said the vehicle is silver, but there is a chance the vehicle could have been spray painted black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.