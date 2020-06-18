Missing hiker remains found near Buffalo National River

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. – Remains of a missing hiker in the Buffalo National River area have been found, according to investigators with the National Park Service.

Searchers found the body of lost hiker Thomas Reid Wednesday morning (6/17/20) in the Sneeds Creed drainage area within the Ponca Wilderness area of Buffalo National River, south of Compton, Ark.

Reid and his brother had begun hiking along the Center Point Trail the morning on June 13, the release said, and after veering off to the Sneeds Creek Trail, Reid reportedly injured his leg and his brother went to get help. Reid was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. that day. Upon returning to the area, Reid was not found.

The park service led a search and rescue effort, with ground and aerial searches conducted of the area surrounding the last known location of Reid. He was found about 11 a.m. Wednesday by NPS Special Agents, the release said.

