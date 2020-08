SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it’s searching for a missing 16-year-old girl named Shavana “Shay” Hicks.

Hicks is a white female with dark hair, hazel eyes, 140 pounds and around 5’5” tall.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt with shorts on August 2, 2020, in Springfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.

The Sheriff’s Office posted about Hicks on Facebook: