MISSING: Grandview Police searching for Mary Reckdeschel

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is searching for 80-year-old Mary Reckdeschel.

Reckdeschel is a white woman, 130 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, wearing a Chiefs stocking cap, fleece jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

She is diagnosed with memory loss and lung cancer.

Police say Reckdeschel could be traveling in a Green 2006 FOrd escape with these license plates: MO, HJ66H

Reckdeschel left without her purse and phone and has an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.