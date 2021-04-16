MISSING: Grandview Police are searching for Howard Vincent

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Grandview Police Department is searching for a missing man named Howard Vincent.

Vincent is a 79-year-old black male with gray hair, brown eyes, 189 pounds, 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing a brown ball cap, a checkered shirt and brown pants.

Police said he may be traveling in a red 2005 Ford F150 with these Missouri license plates: 2PDB99.

Vincent is diagnosed with dementia and left his brother’s residents without saying anything.

If you have any information, call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.