Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced its search for a missing 42-year-old woman.

Vittoria Moretti is a white female with brown hair, hazle eyes, 155 pounds and 5 foot 6 inches tall.

Vittoria Moretti

She was last known to be at 3304 North 46th Street near where she lives.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5116.