MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON: Destiny Marie Phil was found safe

UPDATE; The endangered person advisory has been canceled. She was found safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for 18-year-old Destiny Marie Phil.

She has orange/brown/blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Alabama Roll Tide” on it..

She has multiple personality disorder, manic depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

She was last seen at 2123 N. Newton around 6 a.m. on October 31, 2019.

If anyone sees her or has any information please call the Springfield Police department at 417-864-1810 or dial 911.