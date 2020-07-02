MISSING: Christian County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department has issued an endangered person’s advisory for 13-year-old Alexis McKnelly.

McKnelly is a white female, 5″1″ tall, brown hair, wears glasses, has brown eyes and wearing a dark t-shirt and navy blue basketball shorts.

The sheriff’s office says she left her home on foot after a disagreement with a family member and has not been contacted since.

McKnelly does not have her cell phone.

Anyone with information should call the Christian County sheriff’s office at 417-582-1030.