MISSING: Christian County Police are searching for Florine Dietz

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Florine Dietz is a white female, 84-years-old, 5 feet 3 inches, 130 pounds, grey hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Dietz was seen by her family driving away in a Maroon 2000 Ford F250 pickup with Missouri license plates: 4GG19.

If you have any information, you should call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at 417-582-5330.

