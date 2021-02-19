MISSING: Cass County Sheriff’s Office searching for Pamela A. Johnston

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced its search for a 78-year-old woman who got separated from her friend while following her in a separate vehicle.

Pamela A. Johnston is a white female with gray hair and brown eyes, she weighs 110 and is 5’5” tall.

The Sheriff’s Office said she is diagnosed with dementia and alzheimer’s.

Johnston was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Equinox bearing MO registration, WESTY. She was driving near Highway 7 and I49 near Sapp Bros Truck Stop in Harrisonville, Missouri, in an unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200 or 911.