Pictured is Layla Crotchett. Courtesy of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Layla Crotchett.

According to the sheriff’s office, Layla walked away from her home in Lake Ozark on June 11 and did not return.

“She is possibly staying with a boyfriend in Stover or Morgan County Area,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said they do not suspect foul play.

If you have any information on Layla’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.