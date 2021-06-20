Missing Columbia man found dead in suspected homicide

WARSAW, Mo.– A man was found dead by homicide in Benton County during an investigation into a possible missing person.

On Saturday, June 6, Benton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible missing person, 28-year-old Cody Garrett of Columbia, after he had not been in contact with his mother for 48 hours. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett had told her he was heading to Benton County to do some shooting before going missing.

Garrett’s phone and vehicle were located by deputies on Benton House Avenue in Warsaw.

During an investigation of the area, Garrett’s body was located about half a mile away from his vehicle on a bike trail. The Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anybody with information about the situation is asked to contact Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (660) 438-6135.