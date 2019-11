OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Police Department is searching for a midding 15-year-old boy

Jacob Johnson is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’6” tall, and weighs 155 pounds.

He was last seen wearing pajama-style pants, and a black jacket and may have a blue backpack with orange lining.

Johnson has been missing since 6:30 p.m. on November 18.

If you have any information please call the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.