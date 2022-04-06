OZARK, Mo.– A 14-year-old from Ozark, Sebastian Whitham, has been reported missing.

Whitham was last seen in the 1200 block of North 10th Ave. in Ozark at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

Whitham is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with Bigfoot on it, blue jeans and black shoes.

Authorities said Whitham may be traveling on a black push scooter to an unknown destination. Anyone who’s seen Whitham or has any information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600 or call 911.