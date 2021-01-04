Minimum wage increases in 19 states, how locals are responding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Minimum wage workers across the United States are getting a raise for the third year in a row.

As of New Years Day, the minimum wage was raised to 85 cents, which means it is up to $10.30 an hour and many locals say this is a good thing.

“Sounds very good actually; it will help with student loans and paying off my apartment and all that,” said Tinsley Marriman.

“Yeah, I mean, I do wish I was making that back then, but that doesn’t mean I can’t be happy that people are making that now,” said Lauren Flowers.

In 2018 voters passed a measure to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023. Katherine Trombetta, a spokeswoman for the job center, says that plan combined with more businesses setting up in Springfield will help keep local wages competitive.

“This last year, we have seen some employers that went ahead and gave an across the board increase to help compensate for that increase in the minimum wage as a way to retain their workforce,” said Tombetta.

If minimum wage workers don’t see the raise on their next paycheck, the best thing to do is to bring it up with your employer, and workers can file a complaint on the Missouri Department of Labor’s website.