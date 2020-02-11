Minimum hourly pay for Jackson County workers to rise to $15

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– Kansas City’s Jackson County is boosting the minimum wage for its employees to $15 per hour over the next two years.

The county said in a news release Monday that the increase is the result of a study that examined whether wages were competitive.

The hourly wages of the county’s lowest-paid workers will rise to $12.50 in 2020, $13.75 in 2021 and $15 in 2022.

The study also found that the county was paying too little for other jobs.

All told, more than 500 staff members, almost half of the county’s full-time workforce, will get an immediate pay raise that will average nearly 17%.