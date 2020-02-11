Minimum hourly pay for Jackson County workers to rise to $15

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
raise in minimum wage

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– Kansas City’s Jackson County is boosting the minimum wage for its employees to $15 per hour over the next two years.

The county said in a news release Monday that the increase is the result of a study that examined whether wages were competitive.

The hourly wages of the county’s lowest-paid workers will rise to $12.50 in 2020, $13.75 in 2021 and $15 in 2022.

The study also found that the county was paying too little for other jobs.

All told, more than 500 staff members, almost half of the county’s full-time workforce, will get an immediate pay raise that will average nearly 17%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now