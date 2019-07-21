Breaking News
Millions of dollars given in disaster insurance to Arkansas

Ar. — 10.8 million dollars in disaster assistance loans have been made in Arkansas according to the US Small Business Administration.

The loans were given to businesses and residents to help rebuild and recover from the severe storms and flooding that affected Arkansas in May and June.

Those in the affected counties can register for the loans through August 7.

Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

