Millennium baby: remembering Mackenna Milhon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The body of Mackenna Milhon was found in North Springfield last night after about 10 days of searching. The 19-year-old’s grandfather, Mike Milhon, spoke with KOLR10 about how he will be remembering his granddaughter.

“She was always fun to be around,” Mike Milhon said. “She was a very, very jovial individual. She’s my red-headed Missouri mule.”

Mackenna was the first baby born in Springfield in this millennium. As a result, was featured in the Springfield News-Leader on January 3rd, 2000.

“She was born January 1st, 2000 and she was the first one, so she was on the front page of the paper and everything,” Mike said.

Mackenna often visited her grandfather and family up in Nebraska to celebrate Christmas.

“Many, many times Mackenna was up here on visitation and celebrated with us,” Mike said.

Mackenna was initially reported missing to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, meaning, her family had to celebrate the Christmas holiday without her.

“What my middle son brought to my attention, he said, ‘Do you realize while we were eating Christmas dinner, Mackenna was laying in a ditch, deceased?'” Mike said. “And I said, ‘I had never thought of it until you brought that up.’ Christmas is going to be a little bit difficult in the years to come.”

Mackenna’s 20th birthday would be tomorrow, January 1st. Though she physically won’t be there, Mike says they’ll still be celebrating.

“We always had a birthday celebration for Mackenna on January 1st,” said Mike. “So, what we’re planning on doing tomorrow is we’re all going to go – there was a particular place she liked to go so for her celebration – we’re going to go to that restaurant and have a birthday celebration for Mackenna because if she was here, that would be what she would want to do.”

Mike says he hopes to learn what happened to his granddaughter, who did it and why.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still being treated as a homicide and there are no suspects in custody yet. The investigation is still ongoing.