Military funeral for retired Sargent Walter Dixon, an American hero

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — A military funeral for Walter Dixon, retired Army first sergeant, is coming up soon.

Dixon was a prisoner of war in Korea for 28 months and was presumed dead at the time. When he got back to the states he found a letter of condolence from President Truman.

He was awarded a staggering seven purple hearts and two bronze stars for his bravery and heroism.

To say a final farewell, a visitation will be held at 10 a.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Faith Baptist Church of Waynesville.

Dixon will be laid to rest at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. with full military honors from Fort Leonard Wood.