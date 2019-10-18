Mike Parson and local mayors discuss how to make Missouri communities safer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Gun violence is a problem in Missouri and leaders of the four largest cities are promising to do something about it.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and mayors from Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, and St Louis met this morning, to talk about ways to make communities safer.



These city leaders committed to several steps to reduce violent crime including:

streamlining communication between agencies.

Improving Missouri’s witness protection program

Keeping violent offenders off the streets, and through the justice system more quickly.

Refining gun laws to keep weapons away from kids and violent offenders

Finally, the city leaders promised to increase funding for mental health and substance abuse programs… For both victims and offenders.

Mayor McClure said he would like to see mental health professionals accompany police officers on calls to help determine the appropriate action to take.



McClure said too many people are sitting in jails when that might not be the best placement for them.