Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, speaks during a rally at Olive-Harvey College on the Far South Side of Chicago, Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sunday, February 9th, 2020, presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign tour bus is scheduled to stop in Springfield.

A Bloomberg campaign representative will make an appearance at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Office on Division Street. His event is slated to last between 5:30-7 p.m.

The Mike Bloomberg 2020 Missouri Director of Communications has confirmed to KOLR10 that Bloomberg himself will not be appearing.