Micro houses are becoming popular in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The tiny home craze has made its way to Joplin.

This week, several charities have teamed up to build affordable housing units.

They’re collaborating on two rental duplexes.

These homes will be built with insulated concrete forms.

That means lower utility bills and increased protection in a storm.

The project is so unique, it got the attention of the Missouri annual conference of the United Methodist Church.

The group donated nearly $90,000 to help build the duplexes.

Stephanie Howard, from the organization One Joplin, shares the key to the project’s success.

“Everybody has their own strength and their own resources and if we put them all together what can we do? It’s a miracle, it’ll be a miracle,” Howard said.

Each housing unit is expected to be between five hundred and nine hundred square feet.

Crews will begin work in the next few weeks.