MFA Oil refurbishes propane tanks to make up for steel shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – MFA Oil is starting to refurbish some of its propane tanks. It says it was waiting months to get new tanks in. Now, it’s able to cut that time down.

“This time of year is usually of our busiest times,” MFA Oil Director of Safety and Maintenance Tom Procter said. “Normally we have some delays going into fall with new construction or new processes ramping up. To order loads of brand new steel tanks to be sent to us to be used, we’re looking at months. We used to measure it in weeks and now the new time frame months before we can get new steel delivered to us.”

To supply the demand, MFA has started refurbishing tanks.

“We’ve been doing a company wide re-furbishing program,” Procter said. “Since roughly the beginning of May, we’ve refurbished and distributed 750 tanks back to our locations in the field.”

This includes tanks for both commercial and residential users.

“Standard is about a two to three week turn around based on the demand. They usually strip it down to bare steel and then repaint and revalve, cure and then send the tanks back and ship them back.”

MFA recommends fueling up before winter.

“It’s always the best time to look at your propane tank and verify that you’ve gotten enough gas to get us through any cold snaps and just be aware of how much propane you should have in your tank.”

Procter says to give your propane provider a call when the tank is 20 or 25 percent full. That way, the provider has enough time to get to you even if there’s bad weather.

“The ability to heat a home or a business is still there,” Procter said. “It just may not have the exact options everyone wants or the time frame or speed to make it happen. Everything should still be able to function and move forward.”