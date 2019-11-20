MeToo Springfield group praises sexual assault task force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An activist group in Springfield is responding to a recent report from the Springfield city council’s task force on sexual assault.

Those with MeToo Springfield praised the recommendations made by the task force.

However, the group’s statement calls for more accountability and stronger attempts to reestablish trust between victims and the Springfield Police Department.

The statement also points out what the group calls “a lack of urgency” for the city to adopt the task force’s recommendations.