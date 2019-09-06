MeToo makes petition to have Judge Calvin Holden removed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local group is gathering signatures to try and get Judge Calvin Holden removed.

The Springfield MeToo chapter posted on Facebook asking for signatures that will be submitted to Missouri lawmakers.

The group argues that Holden is too lenient on sentencing involving sexual crimes.

The petition has gathered 500 signatures in 24 hours.

According to MeToo Springfield, judge Holden gave the sentence of five-year probation to someone who had sex with an 11-year-old girl giving her chlamydia, and another man who had a second rape conviction while on probation for the first rape conviction.

Judge Holden explains his decision-making process for each case.

“I’ve had cases where an 8-year-old is being raped for so long she couldn’t remember when it wasn’t happening versus a girl that was just touched once, not even raped,” said Holden. “There’s just a variance in the crimes. And we got to take all that into consideration. The age of the defendant, the maturity of the defendant.”

Jordan Harris, president of Me Too in Springfield, explains the reasoning for the petition.

“This is something that affects the survivors for the rest of their lives. So he can’t just take into account the lives of those in the prison system. He has to take into account those that he’s affecting when he gives these light sentences.”

MeToo Springfield will be sending the petition to the Missouri Senate and the commission of removal discipline and retirement.