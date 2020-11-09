Mercy’s heart hospital construction complete, open to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After four years, a health care system in Springfield is welcoming patients into its new heart hospital.

Cardiologist Dr. Jessica Birchem says Mercy’s cardiovascular care from doctor’s visits to surgeries will be done all under one roof.

“This is about more than the sign on the building,” said Birchem. “With the entire team concentrated in one area, the teamwork is enhanced. We’re able to quickly consult on the best care for our patients.”

A private ribbon-cutting was hosted Monday, Nov. 9. Mercy Hospital released the video below to commemorate the moment.