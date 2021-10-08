Mercy Springfield Surgery Center on lockdown after incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Mercy Surgery Center is on lockdown after an incident Friday morning.

Mercy Springfield also tweeted the main hospital is also on police lockdown.

Mercy Hospital Springfield is also currently under police lockdown. — Mercy Springfield (@MercySGF) October 8, 2021

Mercy Spokesperson Sonya Kullmann says there is no word on injuries right now, and the Surgery Center is on lockdown.

There has been an incident at our surgery center. If you have an early morning appointment, the building is currently under police lockdown. We will share updates as they become available. — Mercy Springfield (@MercySGF) October 8, 2021

OzarksFirst crews on scene are reporting a heavy police presence and several healthcare workers standing outside. The Surgery Center is on the corner of Seminole and National.

Mercy says it will be contacting patients, “who are scheduled to be in the building today to reschedule or send to another location.”

This is a developing story.