Mercy Springfield paramedic passes away from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Mercy Emergency Medical Services Facebook page announced that a Springfield paramedic died from COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

According to the post, 57-year-old Sue Gregory was surrounded by family and loved ones when she passed.

“We mourn today, but also celebrate and honor her faithful service to her community for so many years. Rest easy, Sue. We’ll take it from here,” the post says.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 32 COVID-19 deaths as of August 3.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards shared Wednesday that on Tuesday, Cox lost six more patients to COVID-19.