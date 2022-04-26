SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield has announced a new president.

David Argueta has been the chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City for the past five years.

“David is an outstanding, experienced leader with 17 years of health care experience,” said Dr. John Mohart, who leads hospital operations across multiple states as president of Mercy Communities. “He has a servant heart, and he will bring his expertise in hospital operations, board relations and co-worker development to the Springfield community.”

Brent Hubbard, former president of Mercy’s hospitals in Springfield, will start a new role in Oklahoma.

Argueta previously served as president of three Catholic Health Initiatives hospitals, as well as Chief Operating Officer of St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston prior to being named president.

Argueta also served as vice president of operations at Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest in Waco, Texas.

“Springfield has a long history with the Sisters of Mercy and it’s always been a vital and pivotal community to our ministry. Springfield has been at the epicenter of many of Mercy’s important innovations through the years and I am eager to continue that tradition,” said Argueta. “I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve this community.”

Argueta, his wife, Christen, and their two daughters will relocate to Springfield in the coming months.