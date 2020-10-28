Mercy opens mobile unit to provide emergency care to those with severe flu or COVID-19 symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Hospital in Springfield has added a new mobile care unit to provide emergency treatment to those with severe flu or COVID-19 symptoms.

The new unit is stationed just outside the emergency room at Mercy and is open now.

“When the pandemic began, we opened trailers to assess patients for COVID-19 symptoms before they came into our Springfield ER,” said Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities. “The idea was to separate them from those who were there for other needs. Now, we’ve taken that a step further – providing care for respiratory infections within an expanded unit. The hope is we can either directly admit patients to the hospital from there – or, even better, treat and release them to go back home.”

A press release from the hospital says the mobile unit can treat up to 15 patients at once and holds its imaging equipment.