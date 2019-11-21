Mercy offers new education options to employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Staff at Mercy will soon have access to new education options at no charge.

The News-Leader reports that the healthcare system has partnered with Purdue University Global to offer over 100 online degree options.

It allows workers at Mercy to work on degrees without leaving their jobs.

Some can even fast track their education based on prior college credits and previous work experience.

New degree options include health sciences and degrees in business, information technology and more.

