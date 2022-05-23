SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — By Spring of 2023, there will be a new Mercy clinic just off Kansas Expressway between Battlefield Road and Sunset Street.

The new $3.2 million clinic will replace the old Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – South Creek. A news release from Mercy said the new clinic will add 1,500 square feet of space and will feature a new design with exam rooms designed to prevent the spread of illness since each room will have exterior entrances and its own restroom.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to happen at the location at 1718 W. Woodland Street Tuesday afternoon.