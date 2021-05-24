Mercy Hospital sets up emergency room for children in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital in Springfield constructed an emergency room for children Monday, May 24.

The room is 6,300 square feet and cost approximately $7.5 million to create.

Inside, there is a child-friendly waiting room, 11 exam rooms, and a sensory room for children who have autism or anxiety.

Doctor Diane Lipscomb, the patient medical director for pedeatric services at Mercy Springfield, said there is a profound difference between emergency care for kids and adults.

“How we take care of our children, the needs they have, the equipment they need, the special services they need are not met by adult rooms,” said Lipscomb.

Mercy Kids ER is set to open on Tuesday, June 8.

The facility was funded by donors.