Mercy Hospital responds to backlash over new masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield is responding to feedback on their new masking and visiting policy.

As of January 3rd, the Springfield hospital is no longer allowing cloth masks inside the hospital. Medical-grade KN95 or N95 face masks will be required instead.

The hospital has also updated its visitor policy.; obstetrics patients will only be allowed one visitor.

Reminder: We are only allowing one visitor for our obstetrics patients at #MercySpringfield. This is designed to protect our smallest patients and their mothers. For the very latest on our visitor guidelines, go here: https://t.co/hTmIKMNw7x — Mercy Springfield (@MercySGF) January 4, 2022

On Tuesday, the president of the hospital, Erik Frederick, tweeted that some patients and visitors are unhappy with the new rules and some are behaving rudely toward front door screeners.

85 COVID+ @MercySGF. 13 non-infectious. Visitors and patients arriving unhappy about masking and visitor policies. Our front door screeners are taking the brunt of this displeasure. Screeners are volunteers serving their community. Please be kind. They haven’t earned your anger. — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) January 5, 2022

In an interview, Frederick expanded on his tweet, saying, “Right now, Everyone has gotten used to wearing their cloth masks, but you know from day one there’s been a lot of people that haven’t liked wearing masks and I can assure you that the those of us that have to wear them 8, 10, 12 plus hours a day, we probably, we would like to not have to wear them also, but it’s the reality is. We work in a health care facility. We have vulnerable populations in the health care facility.”

He continued to explain that those screening visitors and patients at the front doors are volunteers, not paid employees.

“These volunteers of ours, as many hospitals in our country have incredible volunteers, they give up their time selflessly to stay engaged, and often they have a connection to the health system. That means a lot to them, so to be here filling a very, very critical role for us is important to them, and so now we have them back and we’re at the front doors. They really don’t deserve to get that angry person at the front door that that just doesn’t agree with the masking policy,” says Frederick.